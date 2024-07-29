Motorcyclist dead after single-vehicle crash near Creston, B.C.

VANCOUVER
    A 71-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash in British Columbia's Kootenay region over the weekend.

    Mounties responded to the scene on Highway 3A near Twin Bays Beach, north of Creston, on Saturday, where the motorcyclist was already being treated for his injuries, according to police.

    "Sadly, the man succumbed to the injuries he’d sustained and was pronounced deceased at the scene," B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy said in a statement Monday.

    Police and the B.C. Coroners Service are still investigating the cause of the crash.

    Evidence collected from the scene suggests the motorcyclist was heading south on the highway near Kootenay Lake when he failed to navigate a corner and slid off the road, the statement said.

