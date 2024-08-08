Motorcyclist dead after crash in Coquitlam, B.C.

One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with an SUV in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday night.

Police responded to the crash scene at Glen Drive and Pipeline Road around 8:50 p.m.

Mounties are still investigating the cause of the collision between the motorcycle and a white GMC Yukon.

Paramedics treated the motorcyclist, however the rider later died from their injuries, according to the Coquitlam RCMP.

The area was closed to traffic overnight while first responders and collision investigators attended the scene.