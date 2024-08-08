VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Motorcyclist dead after crash in Coquitlam, B.C.

    Police responded to the crash scene at Glen Drive and Pipeline Road around 8:50 p.m. Police responded to the crash scene at Glen Drive and Pipeline Road around 8:50 p.m.
    Share

    One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with an SUV in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday night.

    Police responded to the crash scene at Glen Drive and Pipeline Road around 8:50 p.m.

    Mounties are still investigating the cause of the collision between the motorcycle and a white GMC Yukon.

    Paramedics treated the motorcyclist, however the rider later died from their injuries, according to the Coquitlam RCMP.

    The area was closed to traffic overnight while first responders and collision investigators attended the scene.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News