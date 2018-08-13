

The grieving mother of man who was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in East Vancouver last week is pleading for any information that could lead to justice for her son.

Vancouver carpenter Willis Charles Hunt was gunned down in an industrial area near Bridgeway Street, just under the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The 33-year-old's death stunned the community with its apparent senselessness.

It left his mother, who received the news as she was finishing up a trip to northern B.C., with countless questions about how and why her son's life was cut tragically short.

"I can't make sense of it right now…because I will never see my son again. I'll never be able to talk to him… I'll never hear his 'I love you ma,'" Sunni Hunt told CTV News on Monday. "Why did someone have a gun? And he was angry? He didn't know Willis. What right did he have to take my son's life? For what?"

Hunt said she raised her son in the city, and that he had moved into a home just a block away from hers. He made regular visits, often preparing food for his loved ones.

She remembered him as both kind and loyal, adding that he was surrounded by a tight-knit community of family and friends who are all "devastated" by his death.

"He was so full of respect for everyone. He just loved life. He loved life and he was a kind person and a generous person. If you needed something and he could give it, he would give it," she said. "We lost a really, really, really good human being just so senselessly."

Willis's loved ones have begun fundraising for his celebration of life and burial, which they say will be especially costly because several family members needs to come down from Haida Gwaii to attend.

"I'm not prepared for this. I'm not prepared for this emotionally or financially and I know Willis didn't expect this either," Sunni said. "I'm not sure what to say. I'm not sure how we're going to do this, but I know somehow we will, I guess."

Donations can be made by emailing ChristineSmithMartin@gmail.com. All of the money raised will go directly to the victim's family.

Police have released few details about what took place Friday morning, but say the shooting likely followed some sort of traffic dispute with an occupant of a white sedan.

A 32-year-old woman who was in the same grey Toyota Matrix as Willis was treated for minor injuries.

Investigators have yet to identify a suspected shooter and no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Police are asking anyone with information about the killing to contact them. They are especially hoping to find dash cam video that was taken near McGill and Renfrew streets between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-2500, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Sunni echoed the police's plea for information Monday, saying no one should be able to get away with taking a life.

"If you have seen anything, if you know anything, please, please just come forward and say what you know," she said. "Anything will help."

In the meantime, the grieving mother had a powerful message for whoever is responsible for her son's death.

"I really don't want that person to ever kill or hurt another human being again because I can't believe you took my son's life. You took him and I'll never see him again," she said.

"I really them to know—the person who did this or the people who did this—I want them to know who Willis was…He was a wonderful human being."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Julie Nolin