

CTV Vancouver





A man who was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in East Vancouver Friday has been identified as 33-year-old Willis Charles Hunt.

Police received reports of a shooting in an industrial area near Bridgeway Street, just under the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, shortly after 1:30 a.m.

"First responders arrived minutes later, but the man could not be saved and he died at the scene," the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

A 32-year-old woman who was in the same grey Toyota Matrix as Hunt was treated for minor injuries.

Police have confirmed few details, but investigators believe the killing was motivated by a traffic dispute. The suspected shooter was in a white sedan, according to authorities.

“It is still very early in this investigation and our detectives are working to confirm the circumstances that led to this man’s death,” Const. Jason Doucette said. “We are reminding anyone who may find themselves involved in a road rage incident to remain calm, not to engage the occupants of the other vehicle, and to call 9-1-1 if you feel your safety could be at risk.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Homicide detectives are looking for anyone with dash cam video taken in the area of McGill and Renfrew streets between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Those with information are asked to contact police at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Hunt's death marks the city's 14th homicide of the year.