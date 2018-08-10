

CTV Vancouver





Police believe a shooting that claimed a 33-year-old man's life in East Vancouver overnight was the result of a mere traffic dispute.

The victim was gunned down near Bridgeway Street, under the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday in what appears to have been a senseless killing.

"The evidence suggests that this homicide was the result of a road rage incident," Vancouver police said in a news release.

The victim's name hasn't been released as police are still working to notify his next of kin, but he is a Vancouver resident.

Authorities said he was driving a grey Toyota Matrix that was involved in some kind of incident with a white sedan.

There was a passenger with him in the Toyota who was found suffering minor injuries. She was taken to hospital and has already been released.

Police haven't arrested any suspects, and investigators are calling on any potential witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who might have dashcam video taken near McGill Street and Renfrew Street between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Friday.

The killing marks Vancouver's 14th homicide of 2018.