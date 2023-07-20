Mother in B.C. Amber Alert case was seen in Kamloops last weekend, RCMP say

SURREY, B.C. -

Mounties say the suspect in an ongoing B.C. Amber Alert was seen grocery shopping in Kamloops last weekend.

On Thursday, Surrey RCMP released new images of Verity Bolton and the truck and trailer she is believed to be travelling in.

Bolton is the mother of eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton, who are the subjects of an Amber Alert issued Wednesday.

In surveillance video from the Kamloops grocery store where Verity Bolton was seen on July 15, the children are not present, police said.

After issuing the Amber Alert Wednesday, police confirmed that Aurora and Joshuah were last seen on June 30.

A man identifying himself as the kids' father posted on Facebook late Wednesday afternoon.

“They would be travelling with their mother and a man and three puppies, two are about six months old and look similar and one puppy, likely pulling an RV as well,” wrote Paul Beauregard.

Police said they are concerned for the mother's mental health and her ability to care for the children.

“The circumstances since the children have left have changed and evolved. This is a very fluid situation and based on some of the incidents that have occurred, and the information that we have learned since the report we do believe that the children are at risk,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn, of the Surrey RCMP Wednesday.

Mounties say the kids went on a planned vacation to the Okanagan with their mother on June 28.

The children were last seen two days later at Krafty’s Kitchen and Bar in Kelowna.

Aurora Bolton is described as 55 pounds, 3'11" tall, with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair that is likely in braids. She has a chipped front tooth, small freckles on her face, and was last seen wearing a blue dress with coloured flowers on it.

Joshuah Bolton is described as 70 pounds, 4'10" tall, with blue eyes and brown hair that is short-to-medium length, described as a grown out buzz cut. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

Their mother, Verity Bolton, is 45 years old.

She is described as 119 pounds, 5'2" tall, with brown hair and eyes.

RCMP in B.C. issued an Amber Alert for two children on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Image credit: B.C. RCMP)

“We believe that the mother is actually taking active steps to prevent the return of the children to their primary parents,” said Munn.

She was supposed to return the children to their father – who's their primary caregiver – on Monday, but didn't.

No one has been able to contact her since.

In the photo released Thursday, Bolton is dressed in all black, wearing a black baseball cap and black sunglasses.

Police did not specify where in Kamloops the surveillance photo was taken, but said investigators have been able to confirm the photo is of her.

They also released a photo of the truck and trailer they believe the group is travelling in, describing it as a "white bumper pull horse/utility style trailer being towed by a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500."

The truck has B.C. licence plate SJ2708.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a "white bumper pull horse/utility style trailer being towed by a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500." (Surrey RCMP)

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is working with Kamloops RCMP, police said.

“Our investigators are following up on all tips received and continue to pursue all possible investigative avenues to bring Aurora and Joshuah home safely,” said Munn in Thursday's statement.

“Anyone who knows the current whereabouts of Verity, Aurora or Joshuah is asked to immediately call 911.”