Armed, masked men steal cell phone in Surrey

Mounties in Surrey are investigating after two armed, masked men stole a cell phone Friday.

Police were called to a business on 120 Street near 92 Avenue at 5:30 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

“Frontline officers attended the area and learned that two men had entered a business with what appeared to be firearms. The two men then spoke with one of the employees and stole a cell phone as they walked out,” according to a news release from the Surrey RCMP.

“No one was injured in this incident and this appears to be targeted. The investigation is in early stages and motive of this incident is unknown at this time.”

The Surrey RCMP says the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle but did not provide a description of one.

Authorities are asking anyone who was I the area at the time and has information or dashcam video to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-73968.