Most B.C. residents believe Jewish Canadians unfairly targeted over Israel-Gaza conflict: poll

The majority of B.C. residents believe Jewish Canadians are being "unfairly targeted" as a result of Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza, according to a new survey.

The latest polling from Research Co. found 66 per cent of residents either "strongly agree" or "moderately agree" with that perception, including 78 per cent of those who voted for the B.C. NDP in the last election and 77 per cent of those who voted for the B.C. Liberal Party, which has since rebranded to B.C. United.

A smaller majority of those who voted for the B.C. Green Party – 55 per cent – agreed as well.

"The perception of antisemitism as a significant issue does not vary greatly by political allegiance," said Mario Canseco, Research Co. president, in a news release.

By comparison, just 16 per cent of respondents either "strongly" or "moderately" disagreed that Jewish Canadians are being unfairly targeted.

Asked whether governments and police are doing enough to combat antisemitism locally, British Columbians were split, with 41 per cent agreeing and 40 per cent disagreeing. The remaining 19 per cent of poll respondents said they weren't sure.

According to Research Co., concerns around the domestic ramifications of the Israel-Gaza conflict for Jewish Canadians have increased since a similar survey was conducted back in February.

Worries about protesters targeting Jewish neighbourhoods and Jewish-owned businesses increased to 76 per cent, up four percentage points from the previous poll, while concerns around anti-Semitic prejudice increased to 75 per cent, a jump of six percentage points.

Nearly eight-in-10 respondents said they were "very concerned" or "moderately concerned" about attacks on Jewish businesses and institutions – such as the arson that charred the door of a Vancouver synagogue back in May.

The survey did not cover perceptions around the Israel-Gaza war in general, or concerns around Islamophobia in Canada. Earlier this year, the country’s special representative for combatting Islamophobia reported that many members of Canada’s Muslim, Arab and Palestinian communities don’t feel safe expressing their views on the conflict.

Research Co. also found 69 per cent of British Columbians believe universities that called on police to crack down on campus protests were right to do so, if participants "refused to allow Jewish students and professors to enter or make their way to classes."

The encampment at the University of British Columbia's Vancouver campus was dismantled by protesters themselves last week.

The survey was conducted online from June 8 to 10 among 1,001 adults in Canada, with results statistically weighted according to census figures for age, gender and region. Research Co. said the margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.