VANCOUVER -- Four more flights that landed in Vancouver last week have been added to the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control's list of COVID-19 exposures.

Two of the flights were domestic and two of them were international.

The domestic flights were:

Sept. 20: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 31 to 33)

Sept. 21: Air Canada flight 311 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows 18 to 22)

The international flights were:

Sept. 21: Nippon Airways flight 116 from Tokyo to Vancouver (rows 33 to 39)

Sept. 25: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows 32 to 39)

Passengers who were seated in the affected rows are considered to be at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 because of their proximity to a now-confirmed case of the coronavirus.

The BCCDC says everyone who was on one of the four flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of the virus and self-isolate and seek testing if any develop.

Travellers arriving from international destinations are required to quarantine for 14 days upon landing in B.C.

More than 50 flights that took off or landed at B.C. airports in September have been added to the BCCDC's exposure warning list so far. Last week, Health Canada said there was no confirmed COVID-19 transmission on domestic flights within Canada, or on international flights to or from Canada.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, health authorities post notices online about flights with confirmed cases.