More than two dozen gun, drug charges laid against 4 in Metro Vancouver

Mounties say two men and two women were charged with more than two dozen drug and weapons offences this summer following a year-long investigation into a Metro Vancouver drug-trafficking ring.

The charges, numbering 28 in total, were approved in July after police conducted searches at four properties in Vancouver, Burnaby, Langley and Delta.

According to a statement from the Burnaby RCMP on Wednesday, investigators seized 250 grams of fentanyl, 181 grams of methamphetamine, 519 grams of cocaine, a sheet of LSD and 28 grams of synthetic opiates known as nitazenes during the searches.

Along with the drugs, officers recovered a loaded Glock handgun that had been modified to fire in a fully automatic capacity, ammunition, a suppressor, cellphones, a radio jammer and more $14,775 in cash, police said.

"The amount of drugs and weapons taken off our streets as a result of this investigation is substantial," said Sgt. Randy Mortensen of the Burnaby RCMP, in the statement.

"Our drugs and organized crime section remains committed to combatting the illicit drug trade and the violence that comes with it."

Mounties announced the following charges have been approved by the Public Prosecution Service of Canada:

Farbn Marvin Japow, 23 years old:

five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance

two counts of possession of a prohibited device

one count of possession of a loaded prohibited weapon

Sofiya Makhasher, 23 years old:

five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

two counts of possession of a prohibited device

one count of possession of a loaded prohibited weapon

Ishpreet Kaur Mahil, 21 years old:

six counts of trafficking in a controlled substance

Ulrich Munyangoga, 24 years old:

three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance

None of the charges have been proven or tested in court.