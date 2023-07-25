More than missing children: Family of siblings release statement on day 7 of Amber Alert

Update: The two children who were the subject of a July 19 Amber Alert have been found safe. Names have been removed from the following story to protect the children's privacy.

As an Amber Alert for two allegedly abducted siblings in B.C. stretches into its seventh day, their family is opening up about the devastating impact of the children’s absence.

On Tuesday, Surrey RCMP released new photos of the children —along with a message from the pair’s family.

“They are so much more than ‘missing children,’ more than a few photos,” the statement reads.

“Their home, routine, friends, best friends, many cousins, aunties, uncles and grandparents miss them more than can be expressed.”

The children are at the centre of an Amber Alert that was launched on July 19—two days after the siblings were supposed to return from a scheduled vacation with their mother.

On Monday, Surrey RCMP released new details about two men believed to be travelling with them — the mother's boyfriend and father. Investigators also said they believe the alleged abduction was pre-planned, and that the children have likely been moved “off the grid.”

The last time the siblings were seen was on July 7 at a gas station in Merrit, while security video captured their mother at a grocery story in Kamloops on July 15.

So far, police say they have received more than 180 tips but that there have been no confirmed sightings outside of B.C.