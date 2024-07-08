More than 1,000 dead fish removed from Abbotsford creek after firefighting foam spill

The clean-up effort is still underway after firefighting foam spilled into an Abbotsford creek last week, killing fish and other aquatic life.

According to the city, the chemical spill happened the night of July 3 when the foam, called Phos-Chek, was accidentally released form a disconnected hose and into a storm drain and Stoney Creek.

In an update Monday, the city said the Semá:th First Nation, Stó:lō Guardians, Lower Fraser Fisheries Alliance and environmental consultants removed fish from Stoney Creek over a three-day period.

It said 1,198 live fish were collected and moved to fresh water, and 1,048 dead fish were removed from the creek.

In addition, contracted environmental specialists are using a system to treat contaminated water and return it to the creek, the city said. Since the spill, more than 211,000 gallons of water have been treated, according to Abbotsford.

Staff are also testing fish, sediment, water and surrounding vegetation “to ensure containment of any contaminants.”

The city is asking residents to stay away from the clean-up work and make sure pets do not drink the water.

It says anyone who believes their animal was exposed to the toxins to contact a veterinarian and to seek medical attention if they themselves were exposed.