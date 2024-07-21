Dynamo find a way to overshadow Whitecaps' comeback with late goals
The Vancouver Whitecaps demonstrated how good they can be, but also showed they still need to be better in a 4-3 loss to the Houston Dynamo in a Major League Soccer match Saturday night that snapped their six-game unbeaten streak.
Striker Fafa Picault scored twice and assisted on a goal by defender Ranko Veselinovic as the Whitecaps battled back from a 2-0, first-half deficit to take a 3-2 lead. The Dynamo then stunned the crowd of 24,114 at BC Place Stadium by scoring twice in nine minutes for the road win.
“It’s tough when you concede two goals like that,” said Veselinovic. “They were all good goals, but we need to do better as a team not to allow them to arrive at those spots so easy.”
Houston’s Griffin Dorsey scored his second goal of the night with a shot through traffic in the 87th minute. The Dynamo’s Brad Smith tied the match 3-3 with a blast that went past Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka’s hand in the 78th minute.
“We couldn’t finish,” said Veselinovic. “I’m happy how we responded in the second half. It’s just we lack in some games this season the maturity to close out games.”
Adding to the loss, Vancouver all-star striker Ryan Gauld left the game in the 24th minute with a right knee injury.
Head coach Vanni Sartini said he didn’t know if the injury will prevent Gauld from playing in Wednesday’s MLS all-star game.
Picault’s first goal came on a header in the 48th minute. He gave Vancouver a 3-2 lead in the 66th minute when he directed in a pass from defender Sam Adekugbe. Picault has scored eight times across all competitions, and it was his third consecutive game with a goal.
Veselinovic tied the match in the 54th minute, heading in a ball sent into the box by Picault.
The Whitecaps (11-8-5) lost for the first time in six MLS games (4-1-1) and seven (5-1-1) across all competitions.
Midfielder Coco Carrasquilla also scored for the Dynamo (10-7-7) who have just one loss in their last 10 matches (5-1-4).
The loss drops Vancouver into fifth place in the MLS Western Conference with 38 points while Houston climbed into sixth with 37.
Carrasquilla put Houston ahead in the 29th minute. Ibrahim Aliyu made a couple nice moves around the Whitecap defenders then fed the ball to Carrasquilla in front of the net. His shot went off Veselinovic and past goalkeeper Takaoka.
Dorsey took advantage of a broken play to put Houston up 2-0 in the 36th minute. A shot deflected off Vancouver defender Bjorn Utvik and rolled to Dorsey, who scored on a long shot that curved inside the right post.
Sartini liked the fight his team showed to get back into the game but wasn’t happy with the finish.
“It’s been an unfortunate night,” he said. “I think this game will bring us even closer (together) as a team.
“There’s a lot of positives that we can take from tonight.”
Before the game the Whitecaps announced Quinn Thompson had been named the team’s technical director. Reporting to sporting director Axel Schuster, Thompson will oversee roster construction and salary budget, player relations, plus player recruitment strategy along with senior director of analytics, insights, and research Dr. Johann Windt.
Thompson, a 28-year-old native of Vancouver, is the youngest technical director in the league.
Gauld injured himself battling for the ball in the 24th minute. He was sprawled on the field for several minutes then left the pitch under his own steam, returned to play briefly but was replaced a few minutes later by Brian Raposo.
NOTES
Vancouver had a shot on goal four minutes into the game. The Dynamo didn’t allow a shot in goal in a 1-0 win over San Jose on Wednesday. … The Whitecaps and Dynamo play again Sept. 18 in Houston. … Vancouver’s last loss was 2-0 in Portland on June 22. … The Whitecaps play seven of their final 11 league games at home. … Not dressed for the Whitecaps were defenders Tristan Blackmon (groin) and Mathias Laborda (ankle) plus goalkeeper Joe Bendik (back). … The Whitecaps celebrated their 11th anniversary Pride Match with a ’Caps & Queens Drag Happy Hour outside of BC Place before the game.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps next MLS game is at home against LAFC on Aug. 24. They play Wrexham, the Welsh football club jointly owned by Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds, in a friendly at BC Place Stadium on July 27, then face LAFC in a Leagues Cup match July 30 on the road. The Whitecaps host Tijuana in another Leagues Cup match Aug. 3. Houston hosts the Mexican side Atlas FC July 27, then Real Salt Lake Aug. 5 in Leagues Cup matches before playing Toronto FC Aug. 24 at home.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
What happens next: Joe Biden wants to pass the baton to Kamala Harris. Here's how that might work
With U.S. President Joe Biden ending his reelection bid and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats now must navigate a shift that is unprecedented this late in an election year.
Read Biden's full text announcing the end to his reelection campaign
U.S. President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday after fellow Democrats lost faith in his mental acuity and ability to beat Donald Trump. He announced his decision in a letter posted on social media. Read the full text.
Joy in Newfoundland after 'Lucky 7' fishers survive harrowing days lost at sea
There was a powerful word being repeated in the joyful Newfoundland community of New-Wes-Valley on Sunday: 'Miracle.'
Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.
A 12-year-old girl is accused of smothering her younger cousin over an iPhone
A 12-year-old girl in Tennessee has been charged with murder, accused of smothering her eight-year-old cousin as the younger girl slept. A relative said they had been arguing over an iPhone.
Trudeau and family head to British Columbia for vacation in unnamed location
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.
Even if your kids roll their eyes, keep making jokes, research says
Researchers surveyed about 300 people about their experiences being raised with or without humour and their views on their childhood, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.
Hazmat response to north London, Ont. apartment complex
Circumstances around a deceased individual in an apartment raise concerns for first responders.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Second B.C. university issues trespass notice to pro-Palestinian protesters
The University of Victoria in British Columbia says it has begun the process of removing the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus, telling protesters they are trespassing on school property
-
More B.C. heat records broken as wildfires intensify
Daily high temperature records were broken in more than a dozen B.C. communities Saturday, as hot and dry weather continues to cause a surge in wildfire activity.
-
Tofino, B.C., plane crash victims identified online as California veterinarians
Tributes are pouring in online for the two men who died in a plane crash in Tofino, B.C. earlier this week.
Kelowna
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
-
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
Edmonton
-
17-year-old St. Albert stabbing victim dies
One of the teenaged victims of a Thursday night stabbing in St. Albert has died.
-
Police cleared in falling death of man during attempted arrest in 2020: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog has cleared four Edmonton police officers in the death of a man who fell from a fourth-floor balcony in 2020.
-
Climate-related extreme weather puts oil and gas assets, production at risk
Suncor Energy Inc. filed a disclosure document last year laying out what would happen if extreme weather were to force a 10-day shutdown of its massive Base Plant oilsands mine in northern Alberta.
Calgary
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Saturday shooting in northeast Calgary
An investigation is underway into a suspicious death that took place early Saturday evening in northeast community of Vista Heights.
-
14 residences, 10 commercial properties impacted by new Montgomery water main break: City
A new water main break that took place close to the feeder main break that has restricted residents water use since early June is impacting 14 residences, the city said Saturday.
Lethbridge
-
Outdoor workers doing best to stay cool despite heat wave
Most people will do everything they can to stay inside or find some shade during this heat wave but for some that just isn't an option.
-
'No plan': Accused in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial denies plot to kill police
Chris Carbert brought guns and body armour to the Coutts blockade, but says there was no plan for violence unless he had to perhaps flee to the mountains and fend off someone trying to give him a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
-
Lethbridge police concerned about 'bait-and-switch tactic' on social media
Lethbridge police are warning the public over what they're calling a "bait-and-switch tactic" being used by scammers who are posting on social media about phony alerts about missing children, seniors and pets.
Winnipeg
-
22-year-old soccer player was a family man, non-violent: Teammate
Dozens of people filled the stands at the Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex Saturday to mourn the loss of a player who was killed at the south Winnipeg facility one week earlier.
-
Animal activists call on Manitoba Stampede to end rodeos, animal events
A group of animal rights activists took a stand at the Manitoba Stampede & Exhibition, calling for a ban on all rodeos in the province.
-
‘It looks scary, but they’re harmless’: Bees removed from Winnipeg street light
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Regina
-
Almost 200 public libraries in rural Sask. to get faster internet
Almost 200 public libraries in rural Saskatchewan will be receiving internet speed upgrades in a joint effort between SaskTel and the Ministry of Education.
-
'We’re in bidding wars': Low inventory for home buyers, sellers market in Saskatchewan
If you are thinking of purchasing a new home, you may be shocked by the number of available houses on the market.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
Saskatoon
-
Wildfire smoke engulfs Saskatoon as over 100 active fires burning in Sask.
Saskatoon residents woke up Sunday morning to thick smoke and limited visibility caused by wildfires raging across Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon's bus rapid transit gets a new name
A new transit system meant to change the way people move around Saskatoon is beginning to take shape.
-
How sheep are being used to help conserve the Meewasin Valley?
With new ranching methods, the image of a traditional shepherd with their cane and sheepdog has largely become a thing of the past. However, in the modern day, the shepherd is making a comeback, cane and all, in conservation.
Toronto
-
How renovictions are affecting the lives of Toronto residents
CP24 reached out to Torontonians who are facing, or who have faced renovictions in the past in order to get a better sense of how the practice impacts people. The stories they shared show that renovictions not only inconvenience those affected, but can have profound impacts on their lives and futures.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
-
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crashing into tree in Scarborough
A motorcyclist has died after he crashed into a tree in Scarborough.
Montreal
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
-
Trendy Griffintown pizzeria's permits suspended after Quebec liquor board ruling
Moretti Pizzeria in Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood, that was no stranger to police stops, fights and organized crime member visits has has its permits suspended for 25 days following a ruling from the liquor control board (RACJ).
-
Young people around the world are swapping clothes to save the environment
Fast fashion is out and sustainability is in, according to new research from Concordia University.
Ottawa
-
Fatal vehicle fire leaves man dead in Stittsville, Ont.
Ottawa Police Service says one person was found dead in a vehicle that was on fire Sunday morning in Stittsville, Ont.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
-
Child, three others seriously injured following single-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Hawkesbury, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a three-year-old child, a driver and two other passengers were seriously injured following a collision on Highway 417 in Hawkesbury, Ont. Saturday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
3 dead, 3 injured after collision in Mabou: N.S. RCMP
Three people are dead and three others are injured after a fatal crash on Highway 19 in Mabou, N.S., early Saturday morning.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
-
Driver dead after car leaves N.S. road: RCMP
One person has died after a car left the road on Highway 217 in Centreville, N.S.
London
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
-
London police investigate early Sunday morning shooting
A trail of blood could be seen leading from a parking lot where it’s believed the shooting took place.
-
'Made crazy flights to be here': Warframe fans travel to London, Ont. from around the world.
TennoCon has taken over RBC Place in London, Ont. this weekend. The event centres on a single game, Warframe, which was developed by London-based Digital Extremes.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for missing Kitchener teen
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old from Kitchener.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
-
Most-read stories of the week: search ends for missing women, region secures property in Wilmot, and a blind dog up for adoption
The search ends for two missing women after a second body was found near the Grand River, the region announces progress on its land acquisition plan in Wilmot, and a blind dog gets a chance at a new life.
Northern Ontario
-
3 dead in fatal crash near Parry Sound, Ont.
Provincial police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which three people died on Saturday night.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
-
Fatal motorcycle crash in northern Ont.
A 60-year-old has died following a motorcycle crash Thursday at the intersection of Highway 17 and Second Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston on Thursday.
N.L.
-
Joy in Newfoundland after 'Lucky 7' fishers survive harrowing days lost at sea
There was a powerful word being repeated in the joyful Newfoundland community of New-Wes-Valley on Sunday: 'Miracle.'
-
Essential workers allowed to return to Labrador City as wildfire eases
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey called it a 'good news day' as he announced some Labrador City residents will be allowed to return home after a wildfire forced an evacuation last week.
-
Newfoundland RCMP charge 71-year-old man with impaired driving after head-on collision kills two
Mounties in Newfoundland say a 71-year-old man is facing charges today related to his alleged involvement in a collision that killed two women in January.