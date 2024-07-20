Motorcyclist dead after crash with fire truck that closed Lions Gate Bridge

A major thoroughfare in Vancouver was shut down Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash between a fire truck and a motorcycle, officials say.

Both the Lions Gate Bridge and Stanley Park Causeway were closed to traffic in both directions around 12:45 p.m. As of 4:30 p.m., the road remained closed.

In a statement issued just after 4 p.m., the City of Vancouver said the closures were due to a “multi-vehicle” incident near Lost Lagoon—which involved a Vancouver Fire Rescue Services truck and a motorcyclist.

Emergency responders including police and paramedics arrived on scene immediately, but despite their efforts, the motorcyclist died at the crash site, the city said.

The city said a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision will be conducted, adding that more updates will come “at the appropriate time.”

“Our crews respond to other people’s emergencies every day in this city; to be involved in such a tragic incident while responding is heartbreaking,” said Fire Chief Karen Fry, in the media release. “Our hearts go out to the friends and family of the motorcyclist and all those involved.”