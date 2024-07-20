VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Motorcyclist dead after crash with fire truck that closed Lions Gate Bridge

    A DriveBC traffic camera shows cars backed up on the Stanley Park Causeway around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 20. A DriveBC traffic camera shows cars backed up on the Stanley Park Causeway around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 20.
    Share

    A major thoroughfare in Vancouver was shut down Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash between a fire truck and a motorcycle, officials say.

    Both the Lions Gate Bridge and Stanley Park Causeway were closed to traffic in both directions around 12:45 p.m. As of 4:30 p.m., the road remained closed.

    In a statement issued just after 4 p.m., the City of Vancouver said the closures were due to a “multi-vehicle” incident near Lost Lagoon—which involved a Vancouver Fire Rescue Services truck and a motorcyclist.

    Emergency responders including police and paramedics arrived on scene immediately, but despite their efforts, the motorcyclist died at the crash site, the city said.

    The city said a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision will be conducted, adding that more updates will come “at the appropriate time.”

    “Our crews respond to other people’s emergencies every day in this city; to be involved in such a tragic incident while responding is heartbreaking,” said Fire Chief Karen Fry, in the media release. “Our hearts go out to the friends and family of the motorcyclist and all those involved.” 

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home

    Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News