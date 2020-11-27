VANCOUVER -- COVID-19 continues to devastate care homes in B.C., particularly in the Fraser Health region where there are currently four large outbreaks in seniors’ facilities.

In addition to Tabor Home in Abbotsford, where 16 residents have died and 81 residents have tested positive along with 55 staff, there are also large outbreaks at Fellburn Care Centre, Finnish Manor and White Rock Seniors Village.

According to Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin, the chief medical health officer for the region, 83 residents and staff have contracted the virus at Fellburn in Burnaby, and seven people have died. At Finish Manor, there have been 58 cases and seven deaths. White Rock Seniors Village has had three people die and a total of 50 people infected.

“Long-term care facilities by their very nature are at high risk. There are large numbers of very vulnerable residents who are living together in a relatively small and shared space,” Brodkin said in an interview with CTV News.

She says how the outbreak unfolds depends in large part on how the virus is introduced into the facility.

“If it starts with a single staff person and his or her illness is recognized quickly, and they’ve been doing a good job with their personal protective equipment, most commonly we see little to no spread,” she explained.

“But if the virus is introduced, say to a resident, before the facility realizes what has actually happened, there is an opportunity for widespread before the facility is even aware that the virus is there and those outbreaks tend to be much larger and much more difficult to contain.”

She says screening of care home workers and audits to ensure safety protocols are being followed are done consistently.

