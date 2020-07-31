VANCOUVER -- TransLink is increasing the frequency of SeaBus sailings beginning after the B.C. Day long weekend.

Currently, the SeaBus sails every 15 minutes during rush hours on weekdays. Beginning on Tuesday, SeaBus departures will happen every 15 minutes throughout the day, TransLink said in a news release Friday.

The more-frequent sailings will begin at 7:15 a.m. on weekdays and continue until 9 p.m., and they'll occur between 9:15 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekends, TransLink said.

The transit authority says the increased frequency of SeaBus sailings is intended to make the service more convenient, as well as to allow extra space for customers.

"Demand is expected to continue increasing as B.C.’s economy reopens and as British Columbians undertake more travel within the province this summer," TransLink said in its release.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, SeaBus capacity has been capped at 50 per cent of the usual maximum. TransLink has also implemented enhanced cleaning protocols and new boarding procedures that aim to promote physical distancing on the vessels.

The transit authority says weekly SeaBus boardings have more than tripled since early April, but they're still at only 25 per cent of the levels they reached before the pandemic.