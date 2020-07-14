VANCOUVER -- Transit users can now purchase face coverings through TransLink's online store.

Metro Vancouver's transit provider is selling its transit-themed cloth face masks, which feature the SkyTrain, SeaBus and West Coast Express symbols.

Adult sized face masks are being sold for $12 each, while a version for kids is going for $10.

Customers can also get two adult masks for $22 or a family pack for $40, which includes two adult masks and two additional masks for children.

A portion of the proceeds from each mask sold will be donated to the United Way.

TransLink said it's also still in the process of giving away approximately 35,000 of its T-branded masks at transit hubs throughout Metro Vancouver over the new few weeks.

The "Wearing is Caring" campaign launched last month to encourage people to wear masks while taking transit.

The times and locations masks are being handed out for free are posted on TransLink's Twitter account each day.