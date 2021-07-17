VANCOUVER -- More foster families needed as BC SPCA sees influx of vulnerable animals

The BC SPCA is looking for new foster families who would be ready to welcome a shelter animal into their homes.

In a statement released this week, the organization says there’s a high demand for foster volunteers this summer in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

“In the spring and summer months, we see an influx in kittens and nursing cats,” said Michelle Rodgers, senior manager of volunteers. “We could not provide the level of care and support these animals need without our foster program and the volunteers who provide a safe, comfortable home for them.”

The foster families provide a temporary home for vulnerable animals, while they heal from traumas and injuries. At this time of year, the SPCA says that not only does it see more animals coming on – some due to natural disasters like flooding and forest fires – but that many of its existing volunteers have less availability due to summer vacations.

“Foster volunteers provide thousands of vulnerable animals with care, support and, more importantly, a place to thrive and recover,” Rodgers said.

“It also helps prepare animals for adoption by giving them a chance to live in a home where they can fully express their personality, work to overcome fears or recover from trauma.”

A recent foster success story saw a scaredy cat grow into a caring mom. According to the organization, Allison Simpson, who has fostered many animals with the BC SPCA, took in a one-year-old, pregnant cat named Aloe.

“(Aloe) was initially scared of people and half-bald from a bad case of fleas,” reads the news statement.

But with Simpson’s care, Aloe recovered.

“She’s given birth to her healthy eight kittens, her hair has mostly grown back, and she has become much more relaxed around people.”

Aloe and her kittens were all adopted out into their forever homes.

Those who are interested in becoming a foster family are invited to learn more about the program and fill out an application.