Authorities say two B.C. teens, who were previously considered missing persons, are now considered suspects in the deaths of three people in the northern part of the province.

RCMP said Tuesday that 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky are suspects in double homicide of a young couple found dead on a B.C. highway and the death of an unidentified man, whose body was found near the suspects' burning vehicle.

Authorities said the men have fled the province and were spotted in Saskatchewan, BC RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said.

"We believe that they're likely continuing to travel," she said.

"Though we don't have a possible destination, they were last seen driving a grey 2011 Toyota Rav-4."

Shoihet asked anyone who sees them to call 911.

"Consider them dangerous. Do not approach. Take no action, and call immediately," she said.

Both are about 6'4" and 170 pounds. McLeod has dark brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair, while Schmegelsky has been described only as having sandy brown hair.

Police released new photos of McLeod and Schmegelsky as part of a public alert.

It's possible they may have made efforts to alter their appearance, the RCMP said, and they may have switched to a different vehicle.

"This investigation is very complex and ever-evolving. Investigators continue to follow up on tips, and reviewing the physical and digital evidence collected, and sharing information," Shoihet said.

The men have not been in touch with family or friends for a few days, police said previously.

The RCMP is investigating their alleged role in the double homicide of Australian Lucas Fowler and American Chynna Deese, and the death of an unidentified man found near a burning pickup truck. Their bodies were found in a span of four days on remote stretches of two B.C. highways.

Efforts continue to contact a man who may have interacted with Fowler and Deese before they were fatally shot. They are not calling the man shown in a sketch provided Monday a suspect in the case.

The couple's bodies were found on Highway 97 on July 15, near the blue 1986 Chevy van they'd been using for a road trip.

The teens' truck was found on Highway 37, about 460 kilometres away. The body of the unidentified man was on a highway pullout about two kilometres from the truck.

On Tuesday, RCMP did not provide further information on the man or his cause of death, and said they're still hoping the public will help identify him.

"We have to make sure the integrity of our investigation is upheld," Shoihet said.



Do you know what happened? Plea for info

At the news conference more than a week after the first bodies were found, the RCMP also issued a plea to the public, asking anyone with information to contact them.

Specifically, they're asking for help to find the suspects, but they've also asked for witnesses and dash cam video. They've also released two sketches – one of the deceased found near the truck, and the other of the man who may have spoken to Deese and Fowler – and are looking for the public's help to identify both.

Tips can be left with the RCMP at 1-877-543-4822, or 778-290-5291. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing news story and will be updated shortly.