The disappearances of two men whose abandoned Jeep recently turned up near Logan Lake doesn't appear linked to a disturbing homicide investigation that's unfolding in northern B.C.

Authorities said Richard Scurr and Ryan Provencher were last seen in Surrey on July 17, but the white Cherokee they were driving has since turned up some 300 kilometres away in the Southern Interior.

The timing raised concerning questions in light of the troubling news that three people have been killed in the province's north, but the RCMP told CTV News the missing persons case is not connected.

On Tuesday, investigators revealed two Vancouver Island teenagers previously considered missing, Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, are now considered suspects in all three of the deaths.

Two of the victims, Lucas Fowler of Australia and Chynna Deese of the U.S., were found shot to death on Highway 97 on July 15. The couple had been on a road trip in a blue 1986 Chevy van.

The third victim, who has yet to be identified, was found four days later. He was located about 460 kilometres away from the scene of the double-homicide, off Highway 37, near a burning truck that had been used by McLeod and Schmegelsky.

Though the disappearances of 37-year-old Scurr and 38-year-old Provencher does not appear related, investigators said it's unusual for them to be out of touch with their families for so long, and they're concerned about their well-being.

Scurr is described as white, 6'4" and around 220 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Provencher is slim, white and about 5'10". He's estimated to weigh 180 pounds, and has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.