VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Missing Surrey teenager found dead, police say

    Simran Khattra, 19, is shown in this photo provided by the Surrey RCMP who are investigating her disappearance. Simran Khattra, 19, is shown in this photo provided by the Surrey RCMP who are investigating her disappearance.
    Share

    The search for a Surrey teenager who was last seen a month ago has ended tragically.

    The Surrey RCMP announced on Tuesday that 19-year-old Simran Khattra was found dead.

    Police did not share where she was found or how she died, but said her cause of death is not considered suspicious and they do not believe criminality was involved.

    Khattra was last seen boarding a bus near 88 Avenue and 132 Street the evening of April 27.

    Her father, Varinder Khattra, told CTV News last week that someone found her cellphone on the Pattullo Bridge and turned it over to police.

    He also said that police had questioned two men in relation to his daughter’s missing persons case.

    The Surrey RCMP did not confirm or deny the father’s claims.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News