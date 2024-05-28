Missing Surrey teenager found dead, police say

The search for a Surrey teenager who was last seen a month ago has ended tragically.

The Surrey RCMP announced on Tuesday that 19-year-old Simran Khattra was found dead.

Police did not share where she was found or how she died, but said her cause of death is not considered suspicious and they do not believe criminality was involved.

Khattra was last seen boarding a bus near 88 Avenue and 132 Street the evening of April 27.

Her father, Varinder Khattra, told CTV News last week that someone found her cellphone on the Pattullo Bridge and turned it over to police.

He also said that police had questioned two men in relation to his daughter’s missing persons case.

The Surrey RCMP did not confirm or deny the father’s claims.