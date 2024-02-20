Missing Surrey man found dead, RCMP say

A man who has been missing for three months has been found dead, the Surrey RCMP said Tuesday.

Pawandeep Singh, 27, was last seen on Nov. 5, 2023 in the 8400 block of 171A Street in Surrey, according to police. His last phone contact with a family member was on Nov. 20, and he was reported missing on Nov. 25.

Mounties released a public appeal for help finding Singh on Dec. 12, saying family and friends were unable to contact him and were concerned for his wellbeing, and “despite ongoing efforts, he has not been located.”

On Tuesday, the Surrey RCMP issued an update that Singh had been located deceased. They did not say where his body was found.

Police did not name Singh, but confirmed to CTV News the deceased was subject of the Dec. 12 release, and the same file number is listed on the two releases.

Criminality is not believed to be a factor in the man’s death, Mounties added.

“Surrey RCMP offers our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” the detachment wrote in the release.