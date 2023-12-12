VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police appeal for help finding Surrey man missing for more than a month

    Missing Surrey man Pawandeep Singh and his grey 2021 Kia Forte are seen in these photos provided by Surrey RCMP. Missing Surrey man Pawandeep Singh and his grey 2021 Kia Forte are seen in these photos provided by Surrey RCMP.

    Police in Surrey have issued a public appeal for help finding a 27-year-old man last seen more than a month ago.

    Pawandeep Singh was reported missing to police on Nov. 25, Surrey RCMP said in a news release Tuesday, more than two weeks after they learned of his disappearance.

    According to police, Singh was last seen on Nov. 5 in the 8400 block of 171A Street. His last contact with a family member by phone was on Nov. 20.

    "Family and friends have not been able to make any contact with him since and are concerned for his well-being," the RCMP release reads.

    "Despite ongoing efforts, he has not been located."

    Police describe Singh as a South Asian man with short brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 6'1" and weighs 159 pounds.

    Mounties shared a photo of him and a photo of his grey 2021 Kia Forte in their appeal for information, noting that the vehicle has B.C. licence plate PJ991A.

    Surrey RCMP are asking anyone with information on Singh's whereabouts to call them at 604-599-0502. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire

    Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years

    Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News