Police appeal for help finding Surrey man missing for more than a month

Police in Surrey have issued a public appeal for help finding a 27-year-old man last seen more than a month ago.

Pawandeep Singh was reported missing to police on Nov. 25, Surrey RCMP said in a news release Tuesday, more than two weeks after they learned of his disappearance.

According to police, Singh was last seen on Nov. 5 in the 8400 block of 171A Street. His last contact with a family member by phone was on Nov. 20.

"Family and friends have not been able to make any contact with him since and are concerned for his well-being," the RCMP release reads.

"Despite ongoing efforts, he has not been located."

Police describe Singh as a South Asian man with short brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 6'1" and weighs 159 pounds.

Mounties shared a photo of him and a photo of his grey 2021 Kia Forte in their appeal for information, noting that the vehicle has B.C. licence plate PJ991A.

Surrey RCMP are asking anyone with information on Singh's whereabouts to call them at 604-599-0502.