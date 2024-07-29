VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Missing Surrey, B.C., teen found safe: RCMP

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP, during a news conference about the city's municipal police force transition, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP, during a news conference about the city's municipal police force transition, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Surrey, B.C., last week has been found safe, according to police.

    The girl was reported missing from the Fleetwood neighbourhood on Friday and was spotted the following morning in Whalley.

    Mounties issued a public plea for information on her whereabouts over the weekend, saying the girl's family and friends were concerned for her health and well-being.

    On Monday morning, the Surrey RCMP confirmed the missing teen had been located "safe and sound."

