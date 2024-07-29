Missing Surrey, B.C., teen found safe: RCMP

A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Surrey, B.C., last week has been found safe, according to police.

The girl was reported missing from the Fleetwood neighbourhood on Friday and was spotted the following morning in Whalley.

Mounties issued a public plea for information on her whereabouts over the weekend, saying the girl's family and friends were concerned for her health and well-being.

On Monday morning, the Surrey RCMP confirmed the missing teen had been located "safe and sound."