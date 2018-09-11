Ten months after an Edmonton-bound plane disappeared off the radar in southeastern B.C., authorities said they believe they’ve found the wreckage of an aircraft matching that plane’s description.

Dominique Neron and his girlfriend, Ashley Bourgeault, took off from Penticton on Nov. 25, 2017. At the time, police believed the plane had crashed in near Revelstoke because the pilot’s cellphone was picked up by a cell tower in the area.

It turns out the plane was found close to where authorities thought it had gone down.

BC Ambulance Service helicopter discovered the wreckage in Glacier National Park, which is east of Relevstoke, on Monday, Sept. 10 and notified Revelstoke RCMP.

“[They were] flying back to Kamloops from a collision near Fields yesterday and spotted the plane,” Const. Spencer Lainchbury said. “They were able to note that the plane was white and burgundy with the tail marker that was matching the missing plane.”

When the plane first disappeared, it prompted a nine-day search involving the Royal Canadian Air Force and Parks Canada. When that suspended, the couple’s family fundraised money to help pay for additional search efforts.

Police said they’ve maintained an open missing person and plane investigation since December 2017, frequently deploying resources to look for the plane and working with the family.

Authorities are assessing the crash site and will conduct an investigation with the BC Coroners Service.

“We’re currently accessing the scene, it is a remote location but there shouldn’t be any issues with weather,” Const. Lainchbury said. “We’re hoping there won’t be any issues with weather as far as accessing it, and we would have to go from there once we get on site.”

Police thanked the helicopter pilots and ambulance crews for their watchful eye in locating the plane and helping to bring closure to the Neron and Bourgeault’s family.

Bourgeault leaves behind three young children.