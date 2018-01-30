Rescue crews have recovered the body of a kayaker who was swept away in the rain-swollen Capilano River Monday.

Rescuers with Police, fire, North Shore Rescue and the Coast Guard all sprang into action Monday just after 3 p.m. after hearing reports of a kayaker in distress.

"Several people identified him floating down the river," said Cpl. Richard De Jong. "Ultimately, it was someone in the helicopter who saw his body submerged about two feet underneath the water."

The search and rescue mission then turned into a recovery mission. But even though searchers could see the 49-year-old man's body from the air, kayaking rescuers couldn't reach him in the dangerous waters.

"He was in whitewater about a foot and a half below the water level wrapped around a tree," said search manager Peter Haigh. "It was very difficult for our kayakers to see him even while they were very close to him."

Rescuers made a decision to retrieve him Tuesday morning during daylight. His body was brought in shortly after 7:30 a.m. near the Capilano Rugby Club building.

The B.C. Coroner's Service will be helping to identify the body and to notify the man's next of kin.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of this deceased kayaker," De Jong said.

The man was kayaking alone, and officials urge anyone else entering rushing rivers on the North Shore to bring a buddy.

"I understand kayakers like that sort of water, and that's understandable. But he certainly shouldn't have been on his own," said Haigh.

A Coast Guard hovercraft also recovered the man's kayak Monday while combing the Capilano River and the Burrard Inlet.

Officials are warning others to stay away from rivers and riverbanks after a rainstorm dumped 100 millimetres of rain on the North Shore Monday. The ground is still waterlogged and riverbanks could be unstable.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim

Body of kayaker has now been recovered from Capilano River, near Capilano Rugby Clubhouse. River too dangerous for recovery yesterday. Search mounted yesterday afternoon during rainstorm. pic.twitter.com/JabRs4DZXG — Nafeesa Karim (@nafeesakarim) January 30, 2018