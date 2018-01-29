Rescue crews have located the body of a kayaker who went missing on the Capilano River Monday afternoon.

North Vancouver RCMP said in a tweet that recovery efforts are underway, but crews are dealing with darkness and swift water conditions.

The search for the kayaker first started shortly after 3 p.m. Police, firefighters and the Coast Guard spent hours combing the river and the Burrard Inlet as rain poured down.

The kayaker's death comes amid warnings from firefighters and rescue organizations about heavy rain on the North Shore which has made river treacherous.

More than 10 centimetres of rain fell in some parts on the region.

A rainfall warning issued Sunday for Metro Vancouver was renewed Monday, with Environment Canada calling for heavy rain through the day.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," Environment Canada said on its website. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."

The region has already seen 40 millimetres of rain since Sunday afternoon. The Fraser Valley saw 30 millimetres and eastern Vancouver Island saw up to 100 millimetres.

"A moisture-laden frontal system will continue to move across the South Coast," the agency warned.

City of Vancouver crews are out clearing catch basins in areas prone to flooding. The city is asking residents to use the VanConnect app to report flooding.

An additional 15 to 25 millimetres of rain is expected to fall on Monday.

The Mount Seymour resort was forced to shut down as a result of the rain.

“The good news is that we are expecting over 15 cm of snow overnight and we will be opening tomorrow at 1 a.m. as usual,” the resort said in a Tweet.

According to Environment Canada, the rain is expected to taper into scattered showers Monday evening everyone except Howe South and the eastern Fraser Valley the rain may persist through the night.

The latest weather updates are available on the agency's website.

Please RT - Heads up, high water levels in metro Vancouver creeks and rivers. Exercise extreme caution and keep dogs on leash, or avoid areas all together while levels remain high. #breaking #publicsafety #sarprevention #preventable pic.twitter.com/LcyOYcQ4Za — North Shore Rescue (@NSRescue) January 29, 2018

Mt Seymour will be closed today, Jan 29, due to heavy rain. The good news is that we are expecting over 15cm of snow overnight and we will be opening tomorrow at 10am as usual. Tonight's Shred for the Cause will be postponed until next Monday evening. https://t.co/NoehVxdo24 — Mt Seymour (@Mt_Seymour) January 29, 2018