Missing Abbotsford teen found in West Vancouver; 47-year-old man in custody

A 15-year-old girl who had been missing from Abbotsford since last Friday has been found, and the 47-year-old man she was with is now in custody, according to police.

The Abbotsford Police Department said in an update Wednesday afternoon that "a heads-up citizen" spotted Daniel Ames and the missing teen in West Vancouver and called 911.

CTV News has removed the girl's name and image from this article out of respect for her privacy.

Before being found Wednesday, the missing girl was last seen on Rossland Place near Hillcrest Avenue. Abbotsford police initially appealed for help finding the teen on Tuesday, saying "all attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful and police are concerned about her well-being."

Then, on Wednesday morning, police said they believed the teen was with Ames, a 47-year-old American citizen, and provided a photo of him.

The pair was believed to be "travelling within the Lower Mainland area," police said, adding that the teen's disappearance was "out of character."