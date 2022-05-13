Missing 12-year-old girl last seen 5 days ago: Delta police

Police in Delta are appealing to the public for help tracking down a missing 12-year-old girl, who may be in B.C. or Alberta.

Paige Ritco-Rondeau was last seen at her North Delta home on Monday and police believe she may be travelling with others.

She is described as 5'2" tall and approximately 100 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair, hazel eyes and braces on her teeth.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Delta Police Department's non-emergency line at 604-946-4411 and reference file number 2022-9814.