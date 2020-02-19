VANCOUVER -- A welfare check on two Vancouver men took an unexpected turn when local police spotted a huge stash of money and drugs inside the residents' apartment.

Vancouver police said they seized millions of dollars' worth of drugs and about $200,000 in cash from an apartment on Richards Street between Robson and Georgia streets.

They had first gone into the apartment to check on the well-being of two men who were in medical distress. Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

But during the process, police said officers saw the money and drugs in plain view.

"Our officers immediately obtained a warrant to search the residence," said Sgt. Aaron Roed of the Vancouver police.

"Officers located and seized multiple bricks believed to be cocaine, cash, approximately three gallons of an unknown liquid, and several ounces of a substance believed to be MDMA.

"The estimated street value of the drugs is several million dollars."

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and drug charges will be recommended if lab tests confirm the seized substances are illegal.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Vancouver detectives at 604-717-0505. Tips can also be sent in anonymously through Crime Stoppers.