    • Middle-aged man exposed himself to 2 siblings in B.C.'s Okanagan, RCMP say

    The Okanagan community of Oliver, B.C., is seen in an undated image from Shutterstock. The Okanagan community of Oliver, B.C., is seen in an undated image from Shutterstock.
    Authorities are investigating after a middle-aged man allegedly exposed himself to two siblings in B.C.'s Okanagan this week.

    The incident happened on Oliver's Bank Avenue, near Main Street, around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the RCMP.

    A teenager girl and her younger brother were riding bikes when a man in a truck "exited his vehicle and pulled down his pants in front of them, exposing himself," the B.C. RCMP's Southeast District said in a news release.

    "The youths continued riding their bikes home, where they then reported the incident to a parent," the RCMP said.

    Officers are still trying to track down a suspect, described as wearing shorts, a T-shirt and a "partial or short" beard. Authorities are unsure of the make or model of the man's truck.

    The RCMP asked anyone with information on the incident – or surveillance video that could assist in their investigation – to contact the Oliver detachment at 250-498-3422.

