Middle-aged man exposed himself to 2 siblings in B.C.'s Okanagan, RCMP say

Authorities are investigating after a middle-aged man allegedly exposed himself to two siblings in B.C.'s Okanagan this week.

The incident happened on Oliver's Bank Avenue, near Main Street, around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the RCMP.

A teenager girl and her younger brother were riding bikes when a man in a truck "exited his vehicle and pulled down his pants in front of them, exposing himself," the B.C. RCMP's Southeast District said in a news release.

"The youths continued riding their bikes home, where they then reported the incident to a parent," the RCMP said.

Officers are still trying to track down a suspect, described as wearing shorts, a T-shirt and a "partial or short" beard. Authorities are unsure of the make or model of the man's truck.

The RCMP asked anyone with information on the incident – or surveillance video that could assist in their investigation – to contact the Oliver detachment at 250-498-3422.