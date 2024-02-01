Metro Vancouver transit strike likely over as both sides accept mediator recommendations

Both sides in the ongoing Metro Vancouver transit strike say they plan to accept the recommendations of special mediator Vince Ready, likely avoiding a planned 72-hour shutdown of much of the region's transit services.

In a statement Thursday, CUPE 4500 urged its employer, Coast Mountain Bus Company, to join it in accepting Ready's non-binding recommendations.

"These recommendations represent an acceptable compromise for its members and takes sufficient steps to addressing the key issues of CUPE 4500 members," CUPE 4500's statement reads.

A short time later, CMBC president and general manager Michael McDaniel said in a statement that his company would also accept Ready's recommendations.

"As recommended by the special mediator, the next step will be to sign a memorandum of agreement before the ratification process," McDaniel said.

The union represents more than 180 transit supervisors who work on TransLink's bus and SeaBus systems. TransLink contracts the provision of those services to CMBC.

CUPE 4500 has been without a contract for more than a year. In early January, the union began an overtime ban. It escalated to a full strike for a 48-hour period on Jan. 22 and 23.

Provincial Labour Minister Harry Bains appointed Ready as a special mediator on Jan. 24, tasking him with leading six days of negotiations with the parties and giving him a deadline of Feb. 2 to issue recommendations.

The parties were given five days to accept or reject Ready's recommendations, but CUPE 4500 promised that a failure to reach a settlement by 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 3 would result in a 72-hour withdrawal of services and the resumption of picket lines.

The union maintained that threat in its statement Thursday, but CMBC's acceptance of the recommendations means a renewed strike is unlikely.

“We don’t see any reason to leave transit users in a state of uncertainty," said CUPE 4500 spokesperson Liam O'Neill, in the statement, which was released before CMBC's announcement.

"We hope Coast Mountain will be quick in its deliberations and make its intentions clear. For the sake of transit users, and the ongoing relationship between CUPE 4500 members and Coast Mountain, let us put this dispute behind us.”

McDaniel offered a similar assessment of the impact on transit users in his statement.

"Labour disruptions in the Lower Mainland’s public transportation system lead to significant public hardship and negative economic impacts," he said.

"Without public transportation, commuters are left stranded, unable to get to work, school or medical appointments. For many, paying significant costs for alternative forms of transportation isn't an option, and without public transit there is increased traffic and congestion for many."

Both sides thanked Ready for his assistance in reaching an apparent resolution to the dispute.