Metro Vancouver traffic: Bridge briefly blocked during rush hour by protest, drivers warned of delays

Protesters block lanes of the Second Narrows Bridge on April 25, 2022. (Save Old Growth) Protesters block lanes of the Second Narrows Bridge on April 25, 2022. (Save Old Growth)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener