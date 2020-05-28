VANCOUVER -- The caution tape put up in many Metro Vancouver parks and schoolyards is being removed as the region's municipalities prepare to open playgrounds.

Several outdoor recreational facilities were taped off or otherwise closed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but are expected to reopen as kids head back to school.

However, there are some safety guidelines issued by local municipalities that are meant to keep children and their families from spreading the virus.

Two-metre physical distancing is still expected, and hands should be washed and/or sanitized regularly, including before and after play.

Children should be told not to touch their face, and should be supervised while on local play structures and other recreation sites.

It is recommended that they avoid playing in large groups, and limit playground use at busy times.

Any personal equipment brought to the park should be disinfected before and after being used, and should not be shared with children from other households.

And anyone who feels sick should stay home.

Here's a look at what some municipalities are reopening in the coming days.



Vancouver

In Vancouver, the city's park board said it would start to reopen more than 320 recreation amenities as of Friday.

Skate parks will open first, and playgrounds will be made available by Monday.

Among the other facilities and amenities being opened over the next few days are:

Synthetic sports fields

Basketball courts

Volleyball courts

Disc golf courses

Roller hockey rinks

Multisport courts

The city has already opened its tennis and pickleball courts, as well as its public golf courses.



Burnaby

In a post on its website, the City of Burnaby says it will start opening its outdoor fitness circuits and playgrounds in city parks starting June 1.



Delta

Several other cities in Metro Vancouver are starting to make their rec sites available, including in Delta, where city officials said Thursday that basketball hoops and playgrounds will reopen June 1.

This also includes sites on school property.



Surrey

Similar recreational facilities are opening in Surrey on the first, and eight of its skate parks will be open this weekend:

Bear Creek Park

Royal Kwantlen Park

Fraser Heights Park

Cloverdale Fairgrounds

South Surrey Athletic Park

Tom Binnie Park

Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex

Guildford Recreation Centre



New Westminster

New West issued a similar news release, releasing a list of parks opening over the course of next week. It reminded the public that only select sites will be open, and those chosen were due to their proximity to public washrooms to promote handwashing:

Moody Park

Port Royal

Quayside

Queen's Park

Hume Park

Sapperton Park

Westminster Pier Park

Grimston Park

Note that not all will be open on Monday, and that the remaining playgrounds will reopen over the summer.



Maple Ridge

Playground structures are reopening Monday in Maple Ridge, and residents are asked to keep away until then to allow staff to run safety checks and remove caution tape.

School playgrounds in the area will undergo similar checks, then be reopened.



Pitt Meadows

Sites including tennis courts, sports courts, a skate park and two BMX tracks have already been opened in the city.



North Shore

Crews on the North Shore are also working to have playgrounds ready by June 1.