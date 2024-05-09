East Vancouver house of 'little or no value' listed for $1.65 million
If you’re looking for a prime example of how expensive land is in Vancouver, regardless of the state of the building that stands on it, look no further.
3563 East 25th Ave. in the Renfrew-Collingwood neighbourhood went on the market for the first time on Tuesday, with an asking price of $1,649,000.
Described as a “rare opportunity” on a “beautiful street,” the property includes a 3,960 square-foot “building” lot.
3563 East 25th Ave. is pictured. (Image credit: RE/MAX Treeland Realty) The house on that lot is not much to look at—a 2-bed, 1-bath, 628 square-foot rancher built in 1937 that is beginning to show its age. There are no pictures available of the home’s interior.
The listing description admits the home itself has “little or no value.” BC Assessment puts it at $10,000.
The total property value as per BC Assessment is actually $1,721,000, a bit higher than what it’s selling for.
According to the City of Vancouver’s zoning map, 3563 East 25th Ave. is in an R1-1 district, so given the size of the lot, a potential buyer could build a multiplex with up to four units on the property.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why these immigrants to Canada say they're thinking about leaving, or have already moved on
For some immigrants, their dreams of permanently settling in Canada have taken an unexpected twist.
DEVELOPING Live updates from the Trump hush money trial: Stormy Daniels, bookkeeper testify
Adult film star Stormy Daniels is on the stand a second time Thursday as former U.S. president Donald Trump’s hush money case continues in Manhattan. Follow live updates here.
Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
Here are the ultraprocessed foods you most need to avoid, according to a 30-year study
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
Ontario man frustrated after $3,500 paving job leaves driveway in shambles
An Ontario man considering having his driveway paved received a quote from a company for $7,000, but then, another paver in the neighbourhood knocked on his door and offered half that rate.
BREAKING Sheldon Keefe out as head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Boeing 737 catches fire and skids off the runway at a Senegal airport, injuring 10 people
A Boeing 737-300 plane carrying 85 people skidded off a runway at the airport in Dakar, Senegal's capital, injuring 10 people, according to the transport minister, an airline safety group and footage from a passenger that showed the aircraft on fire.
Breast cancer screening should start at age 40, Canadian Cancer Society says
The Canadian Cancer Society says all provinces and territories should lower the starting age for breast cancer screening to 40.
Man accused of killing two children at Quebec daycare to stand trial in April 2025
The man accused of murdering two children and injuring six others after a city bus crashed into a Montreal-area daycare is scheduled to stand trial over five weeks beginning in April 2025.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
'Sophisticated' cyberattacks detected on B.C. government networks, premier says
There has been a "sophisticated" cybersecurity breach detected on B.C. government networks, Premier David Eby confirmed Wednesday evening.
-
Victoria cyclist Riley Pickrell bloodied in crash at Giro d'Italia
Canadian riders Michael Woods and Riley Pickrell are out of the Giro d'Italia.
-
RateMDs violates privacy of health professionals, class-action lawsuit claims
A lawsuit against RateMDs has been given the go-ahead by a B.C. Supreme Court judge who found the claim that the website violates the privacy rights of medical professionals is not 'bound to fail.'
Kelowna
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
-
Community mourns thousands of fish lost as B.C. drought risk looms again
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
-
4th targeted shooting in as many days in Kamloops: RCMP
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kamloops Monday evening, the fourth incident police say is part of an ongoing drug conflict playing out on the city's streets.
Edmonton
-
Grande Prairie region under fire ban heading into expected dry, windy weekend
A fire ban has been reinstated in the Grande Prairie Forest Area, where the fire risk is highest in Alberta as temperatures climb.
-
124 Street market opens tonight
One of Edmonton's most popular markets opens for the season Thursday night.
-
Canucks score four unanswered goals to edge Oilers in Game 1 of series
Conor Garland's snapshot with five-and-a-half minutes left in the third period capped a three-goal run in a five-minute span, lifting the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round National Hockey League playoff series.
Calgary
-
WHL 'exceptional status' player Landon Dupont selected first overall
The Western Hockey League (WHL) draft is underway and an "exceptional" 14-year-old player has been selected first overall.
-
Alberta man to be sentenced for 2022 impaired driving crash that killed Calgary couple
An Alberta man who admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the 2022 deaths of Macy Boyce and Ethan Halford is scheduled to receive his sentence Thursday.
-
New immersive Disney experience coming to Calgary's BMO Centre in June
Disney fans will soon be able to enter the world of their favourite characters, thanks to a new exhibit coming to Calgary this summer.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek suspects after $4,000 in sunglasses stolen
Lethbridge police are looking for a pair of suspects they say took $4,000 worth of sunglasses from a local business.
-
Brooks Bandits getting ready for BCHL Alberta division finals
It took seven games, but the Brooks Bandits were able to knock off the Okotoks Oilers in the BCHL Alberta division semi-finals. After a hard-fought series, the Bandits are feeling battle-tested.
-
Here's what you can expect at Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Days 2024
Lethbridge's largest festival will get underway in four months, with a variety of new and returning attractions.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg trial hears victims' clothing, jewelry found in serial killer's apartment
A Winnipeg trial has heard the belongings of two slain women were found in the apartment of an admitted serial killer.
-
Last-ditch effort to keep St. Boniface pool open voted down by city committee
A last-ditch effort to keep a St. Boniface pool open for another year may have gone down the drain for good.
-
Fire forcing Manitoba high school students to finish year off-site
A major fire is forcing students at a southern Manitoba high school to finish the school year off-site.
Regina
-
Sask. education minister says teachers' vote results could lengthen school year
Saskatchewan's education minister is being accused of trying to influence a teachers vote after saying he's not ruling out extending the school year should educators reject his offer and take job action.
-
Regina police hope new biometric monitoring system will save lives in detention facility
The Regina Police Service says it is the first in Saskatchewan and possibly Canada to implement new technology in its detention facility that will offer real-time monitoring of detainees’ vital health metrics.
-
Here's a complete timeline of the Saskatchewan teachers labour dispute
The dispute between Saskatchewan educators and the province is rapidly approaching one year in length. It's a fight that's seen a war of words waged over social media, teachers battling extreme cold on the picket line and massive disruptions for the province's student population.
Saskatoon
-
'Hours, not days': Concerns grow around accuracy of THC roadside testing in Sask.
Concern is growing around roadside THC testing, cannabis use and driving in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. education minister says teachers' vote results could lengthen school year
Saskatchewan's education minister is being accused of trying to influence a teachers vote after saying he's not ruling out extending the school year should educators reject his offer and take job action.
-
Sask. barista prepares to roast competitors at national coffee competition
A competitor from Saskatoon is heading to Vancouver for a competition that promises to be quite the grind.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sheldon Keefe out as head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
-
New legislation aims to 'better safeguard' Ontario student information from being used inappropriately: province
The provincial government says it plans to introduce regulatory changes that aim to “better safeguard” student information from being 'stolen or used inappropriately.'
-
Free parking and mortgage holidays: Developers offering new incentives as Toronto preconstruction condo sales plummet
As preconstruction condo sales in Toronto plummet to levels not seen since the global financial crisis 15 years ago, developers are now turning to more lucrative incentives to try to entice prospective buyers.
Montreal
-
Child hit by cyclist crossing the street to catch school bus in the Plateau
A video circulating on social media of a young girl being hit by a bike has some calling for better safety and more caution when designing bike lanes in the city.
-
Man accused of killing two children at Quebec daycare to stand trial in April 2025
The man accused of murdering two children and injuring six others after a city bus crashed into a Montreal-area daycare is scheduled to stand trial over five weeks beginning in April 2025.
-
Highway 15 collision leaves 1 man dead north of Montreal
An early morning collision on Highway 15 has left one man dead north of Montreal.
Ottawa
-
This Ottawa ward has the most complaints about rats so far in 2024
Bylaw and Regulatory Services received 119 service requests for rats on private property so far in 2024, after receiving 779 service requests in 2023.
-
Watch out for red light and photo radar cameras on King Edward Avenue
Motorists will want to watch out for cameras on a one-kilometre stretch of King Edward Avenue, where photo radar and red light cameras have caught thousands of drivers so far this year.
-
‘The perfect gift for the perfect mom’: Here are some gift ideas
Sunday is Mother’s Day and if you’re still looking for that perfect gift for all the amazing women out there, CTV Morning Live has some tips for you.
Atlantic
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
-
Lack of parking, high traffic keeping some Halifax-area residents away from downtown core: study
A lack of parking, high traffic volumes, affordability and construction are the main reasons some Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) residents are staying away from the city's downtown core, according to a recent study.
-
Two-vehicle crash closes section of Hammonds Plains Road: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police says a two-vehicle crash closed a section of Hammonds Plains Road Thursday morning.
London
-
Josh Morgan announces separation from his wife
London Mayor Josh Morgan has announced the separation between him and his wife Melanie.
-
OPP searching for three masked suspects after stabbing in Norwich
One person suffered non life-threatening injuries following a stabbing Wednesday night in Norwich.
-
More than 150 townhomes in northeast London have lost mail service due to off-leash dog
‘It’s a rough situation.’ Townhome residents on Briarhill Avenue have been without mail delivery for about two months.
Kitchener
-
One person in custody after heavy police presence in Ingersoll
One person has been taken into custody following a police presence near Ingersoll on Wednesday night. Police had surrounded a motel for what was described as an, "investigation in relation to a wanted party."
-
Police search for missing child from Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are asking for help finding a missing child from Waterloo.
-
Long-time CKCO personality, Janine Grespan, dies at 63
A broadcaster familiar to many CTV News watchers has died at the age of 63.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Skeletal remains found in Sudbury identified man missing since 2013
Sudbury police say they have identified the skeletal remains found last week in a wood area of Chelmsford and that no foul play was involved.
-
Here are the ultraprocessed foods you most need to avoid, according to a 30-year study
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sheldon Keefe out as head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
N.L.
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
-
Crown, defence present closing arguments for N.L. lawyer accused of sexual assault
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador latest province to tighten rules on Airbnbs
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.