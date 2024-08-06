Metro Vancouver cities closing waterfront spaces as debris moves down Fraser River

In anticipation of fast-moving water and debris flowing down the Fraser River arriving in Metro Vancouver, some municipalities are warning residents to exercise caution and closing waterfront spaces.

The moves come as Metro Vancouver braces for potential local impacts after water overtopped the dam created by a massive landslide on the Chilcotin River last Wednesday.

The dam breached Monday morning, and the pulse of water, carrying debris such as trees and sediment, was predicted to reach Hope midday Tuesday.

The City of Maple Ridge has closed off the Port Haney Wharf floating dock and Emmeline Mohun Park pathway until further notice.

“Residents and visitors are advised to use caution along the Fraser River as treefall and woody debris from the Chilcotin River landslide move downstream,” it wrote in an advisory Tuesday.

In New Westminster, signs have gone up at the Quayside boardwalk telling waterfront visitors to “use extreme caution” around the river.

“Should conditions require, areas of the boardwalk may be closed to public use,” it reads.

The boardwalk remained open as of midday Tuesday.

“Please continue to exercise caution around the river as conditions may change suddenly,” the city wrote in a notice Tuesday morning. “Boaters should also avoid the area if possible due to these safety concerns.”

A high streamflow advisory is in effect for the Fraser River downstream from Hope, and while no major flooding is expected in Metro Vancouver, the regional district on Monday told people to stay away from the river.

In a response to a commenter on social media Tuesday, the City of New Westminster clarified that water is not expected to go over the boardwalk, but the debris “may push against it,” potentially damaging or destabilizing it.

“Best case scenario, nothing happens, but we will continue to exercise caution,” the city wrote.