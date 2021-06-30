VANCOUVER -- An air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley has now been lifted.

After a hot and hazy few days, Metro Vancouver announced Wednesday that it has ended the ground-level ozone and fine particulate matter air quality advisory.

The advisory has been in effect since Saturday, due to the intense heat wave that saw record-high temperatures across the province.

Metro Vancouver says temperatures have since cooled down enough to allow cleaner marine air to flow into the region.