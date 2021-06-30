Advertisement
Metro Vancouver air quality advisory prompted by heat wave now over
Published Wednesday, June 30, 2021 4:42PM PDT Last Updated Wednesday, June 30, 2021 4:46PM PDT
A thick haze partially obscures the view of Downtown Vancouver from a tower camera during a record-breaking heatwave on June 29, 2021.
Share:
VANCOUVER -- An air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley has now been lifted.
After a hot and hazy few days, Metro Vancouver announced Wednesday that it has ended the ground-level ozone and fine particulate matter air quality advisory.
The advisory has been in effect since Saturday, due to the intense heat wave that saw record-high temperatures across the province.
Metro Vancouver says temperatures have since cooled down enough to allow cleaner marine air to flow into the region.