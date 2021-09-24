Memorial for slain Abbotsford police officer erected where he was killed

Vancouver -

A permanent memorial to a fallen Abbotsford police officer was unveiled in that city Thursday.

A plaque was installed in a shopping complex parking lot where Const. John Davidson was killed. In 2017, Davidson was shot while responding to a report of a possible stolen vehicle and shots fired at the Mount Lehman Centre.

The parking lot was the site of a temporary memorial following his death. The permanent plaque includes a dedication, along with his photo and badge number.

"Here fell a hero," the plaque says. "A hero remembered never truly dies."

Davidson had a wife and three children.

"A beautiful tribute for a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice for his community," said Chief Const. Mike Serr in a social media post. "We shall never forget our brother."