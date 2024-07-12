'Mechanical difficulty' leads to cancelled ferry sailings

Ferry passengers hoping to travel between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are being warned some sailings have been cancelled heading into the weekend.

BC Ferries issued a noticed Friday morning saying a "mechanical difficulty with the vessel's backup power supply" led to four cancellations between West Vancouver and Nanaimo.

The 6:30 a.m. and 11:25 a.m. sailings out of Horseshoe Bay, as well the 9:05 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. sailings out of Departure Bay have been impacted.

"Other sailings on this route are expected to proceed as scheduled," BC Ferries' notice said. "We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations."

Travellers are advised to consider using the Tsawwassen to Duke Point route as an alternative.

Anyone with a reservation on an impacted sailing will be contacted by the company's customer care centre, which will try to fit travellers on a later trip, or a refund will be offered.