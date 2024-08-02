This B.C. community just had its hottest Aug. 1 in more than a century

The return of hot, dry weather has brought heat warnings across much of British Columbia, and six communities saw their hottest Aug. 1 on record Thursday.

The city of Nelson led the way, with temperatures reaching a scorching 38.3 C, breaking the previous record of 37.6 C, which was set in 2003.

Things didn't get quite so hot in Vernon, but the record that fell there was significantly older. The mercury rose to 36.9 C on Thursday. The previous record for Aug. 1 was 36.1 C, set more than a century ago in 1907.

The four other high temperature records set Thursday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, were as follows.

Clinton area: New record of 31.7 C, old record of 30.8 C set in 2014

Princeton area: New record of 37.3 C, old record of 36.7 C set in 1965

Squamish area: New record of 31.7 C, old record of 31.2 C set in 2015

West Vancouver area: New record of 28.1 C, old record of 27.7 C set in 1993

Environment Canada says the records it reports are "derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record."

There were 21 heat warnings in effect across B.C. Friday, covering eastern Vancouver Island and most of the province's southern Interior.

Temperatures in the mid-to-high 30s are expected to persist in the Fraser Canyon, Thompson, Okanagan and Kootenay regions through the long weekend, according to the warnings.

Highs are expected to be lower in coastal regions, but heat warnings are still in effect in some places – such as Howe Sound – that are closer to the ocean.

Hotter temperatures mean increased wildfire activity, and the province's Emergency Management Ministry is reminding residents and visitors that campfires and open burning are still prohibited in southern B.C., despite recent rains.

The province recently lifted fire bans for Haida Gwaii and much of northern B.C., allowing for small campfires, though officials warn the bans could be reinstated on short notice.

"Currently, there are hundreds of people in B.C. under an evacuation order and thousands more under an evacuation alert," the ministry said in a statement Thursday.

Drivers are advised to check for road closures and evacuations before setting out, especially if planning to travel long distances.

There were more than 320 wildfires burning in B.C. on Friday morning, with 121 fires considered out of control.

