    • 1 man dead, another injured in Langley shooting: IHIT

    A shooting in Langley early Friday morning claimed the life of one man and injured another, according to Mounties. A shooting in Langley early Friday morning claimed the life of one man and injured another, according to Mounties.
    A shooting in Langley early Friday morning claimed the life of one man and injured another, according to Mounties.

    The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to investigate the deadly shooting, which occurred in the 7000 block of 202 Street just after midnight.

    Langley RCMP was responding to the scene when they received a report that two men suffering from gunshot wounds were at the hospital.

    One of the men succumbed to his injuries.

    RCMP say the investigation is still in the early stages, but the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

    "The area surrounding the scene on 202 Street will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time," Cpl. Craig van Herk said in a news release. "IHIT has been called and will be working in partnership with the Langley RCMP."

    Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

