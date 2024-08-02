VANCOUVER
    • Guns seized after video surfaces online of people 'dancing with firearms' at Surrey celebration: RCMP

    Mounties have seized a number of guns after video surfaced online showing a group of people "dancing with firearms" at a celebration in Surrey. Photo: @SitaVoice/"X" Mounties have seized a number of guns after video surfaced online showing a group of people "dancing with firearms" at a celebration in Surrey. Photo: @SitaVoice/"X"
    Mounties have seized a number of guns after video surfaced online showing a group of people "dancing with firearms" at a celebration in Surrey.

    Surrey RCMP said they became aware of the video circulating on social media Thursday morning.

    "It appears from the video that this is some sort of pre-wedding event," Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha told CTV News in an email on Friday.

    Mounties were able to confirm the address where the video may have been filmed and contacted the property's owner.

    At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, RCMP seized "several" firearms from the property owner.

    RCMP said they're still working to identify the individuals in the video and will be reaching out to multiple partner agencies to advance the investigation.

    "We understand this incident was extremely alarming to the community at large," said Supt. Harm Dosange in a news release Friday.

    "Public safety is our top priority and our officers worked quickly to seize the firearms in question."

    Anyone who recognizes the people in the video is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-112686.

