Suspects at large after morning stabbing in Port Alberni, B.C.: RCMP

Mounties in Port Alberni, B.C. are investigating after they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds earlier this week.

Police say the call came in around 9 a.m. Tuesday for a stabbing in the 3600 block of McIntyre Drive. Officers found the victim and provided first aid along with firefighters until paramedics arrived, at which point he was airlifted to a Victoria-area hospital for emergency treatment.

Two male suspects fled on foot and ran west toward Wood Avenue near Redford Street, according to Port Alberni RCMP. Police dogs were sent after them, but the suspects were not caught.

Mounties have identified the suspects, but they remain at large, the detachment said.

“Police have no reason to believe that there is a risk to the public,” it wrote in a news release issued Thursday night.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or visit the detachment in person.