Mayoral race results from every Metro Vancouver municipality

Who took the top job in your city?

Each mayoral candidate from every Metro Vancouver municipality is listed below, with party affiliations noted where applicable and winners marked as they are declared.

Three mayoral candidates from the region – Mike Hurley in Burnaby, Brad West in Port Coquitlam and Nicole MacDonald in Pitt Meadows – were among the 37 across B.C. who ran unopposed and won by acclamation prior to the vote.

Village of Anmore

* MCEWEN, John - ELECTED

PIAMONTE, Mario

Village of Belcarra

COLE, Colm

* ROSS, Jamie - ELECTED

Bowen Island Municipality

* LEONARD, Andrew - ELECTED

NICHOLSON, Maureen

TURNER, John

City of Burnaby

* HURLEY, Mike - WINNER BY ACCLAMATION

City of Coquitlam

GAMAR, Adel

MAHOVLICH, Mark

* STEWART, Richard - ELECTED

City of Delta

* HARVIE, George (Achieving for Delta) - ELECTED

RANDHAWA, Joginder

VAN DER VELDEN, Peter

City of Langley

PACHAL, Nathan

* VAN DEN BROEK, Val - ELECTED

Township of Langley

COLEMAN, Rich

SPARROW, Michelle

WHITMARSH, Blair

* WOODWARD, Eric (Contract with Langley) - ELECTED

Village of Lions Bay

BERRY, Ken

LEGER, Tamara

MCLAUGHLIN, Ron

City of Maple Ridge

BELL, Corisa

BERNARD, Darleen

BLACKSTONE, Jacques

MORDEN, Mike (Maple Ridge First)

* RUIMY, Dan (A Better Maple Ridge) - ELECTED

City of New Westminster

ARMSTRONG, Ken (New Westminster Progressives)

* JOHNSTONE, Patrick (Community First) - ELECTED

PUCHMAYR, Chuck

City of North Vancouver

* BUCHANAN, Linda - ELECTED

HEYWOOD, Guy

District of North Vancouver

BOND, Matthew

* LITTLE, Mike - ELECTED

City of Pitt Meadows

* MACDONALD, Nicole - WINNER BY ACCLAMATION

City of Port Coquitlam

* WEST, Brad - WINNER BY ACCLAMATION

City of Port Moody

* LAHTI, Meghan - ELECTED

MILANI, Steve

City of Richmond

* BRODIE, Malcolm - ELECTED

CHEN, Wei Ping

ROSTON, John (RITE Richmond)

City of Surrey

BIRRING, Amrit (People's Council Surrey)

DHALIWAL, Sukh (United Surrey)

HOGG, Gordie (Surrey First)

* LOCKE, Brenda (Surrey Connect Public IA) - ELECTED

MCCALLUM, Doug (Safe Surrey Coalition)

PELIA, Kuldip

SIMS, Jinny (Surrey Forward)

WOLANSKI, John

City of Vancouver

BROWN, Leona

BUDAY, Gölök Z

CHAN, Ping

CHARMLEY, Ryan

HANSEN, Mike

HARDING, Fred (NPA)

HARDWICK, Colleen (TEAM)

MARISSEN, Mark (Progress Vancouver)

POPAT, Imtiaz

RAUNET, Françoise

SHOTTHA, Satwant

* SIM, Ken (ABC Vancouver) - ELECTED

STEWART, Kennedy (Forward Together)

TETI, Dante

VILLEGAS, Lewis

District of West Vancouver

BOOTH, Mary-Ann

DE COTIIS, Teresa

* SAGER, Mark - ELECTED

WONG, Marcus

City of White Rock

JOHANSON, Erika

* KNIGHT, Megan - ELECTED

KRISTJANSON, Scott

WALKER, Darryl