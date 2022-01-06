Massive line for COVID-19 booster shots at Vancouver Convention Centre

Hundreds of people were forced to stand in line for hours to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at the Vancouver Convention Centre Thursday.

The line stretched from the convention centre's east wing at Canada Place along the waterfront all the way to the convention centre's west wing, near the seaplane terminal.

Workers told people in line at the vaccination site that waits could be as long as two hours, despite the provincial booking system that requires people to book a specific time for their shots.

Some in the lineup were told that the delays were due to Thursday's inclement weather, which caused some people who had appointments booked earlier in the day to miss their time slots.

Others, however, reported that staff at the site were not checking to see whether people had appointments booked in the first place.

Vaccination centres in Vancouver Coastal Health are open to walk-ins for those who have not yet received a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are required for third doses and for children under age 12.

CTV News has reached out to the health authority for more information on the cause of Thursday's long lineup and what it's doing to improve the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.