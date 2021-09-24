Massive B.C. wildfire caused $77M in damage, insurance bureau says

Trees burnt by the White Rock Lake wildfire earlier this month are seen, in Monte Lake, B.C., on Thursday, August 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Trees burnt by the White Rock Lake wildfire earlier this month are seen, in Monte Lake, B.C., on Thursday, August 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Buckle up: Arizona Republicans to show 2020 recount results

Ten months after Donald Trump lost his 2020 reelection bid in Arizona, supporters hired by Arizona Senate Republicans were preparing to deliver the results of an unprecedented partisan election review that is the climax of a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting the former president's false claim that he lost because of fraud.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener