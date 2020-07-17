VANCOUVER -- Police in North Vancouver say they've arrested a man alleged to have brought a replica handgun onto a bus this week.

In a news release Friday, the RCMP said officers were called to the Phibbs Exchange shortly before 10 p.m. the day before for reports that a man was holding what appeared to be a gun.

It was reported that he was aiming it at other passengers.

"Unsure if it's real or not," a dispatcher update provided by the North Vancouver RCMP read.

The bus driver got everyone off the bus, and Mounties said they arrived to find the gun wasn't real.

An update from an officer reads, "It's a cap gun & the male thought it would be a funny joke."

In a statement about the incident, North Vancouver RCMP Sgt. Peter DeVries said passengers and officers took the incident seriously.

"As to the reason the man chose to act the way he did, we don't really know, but we're still investigating."

The man, who has not been identified, was arrested Thursday night, and police expect to recommend charges of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, as well as breach of probation.

No one was injured.