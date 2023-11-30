Man wearing Santa suit arrested after waving replica gun in Victoria, police say

A man in a Santa suit was arrested after he was reportedly seen waving a gun in downtown Victoria Wednesday morning.

Authorities say they were called to the area of Douglas and Fort streets around 10:30 a.m. for reports of the weapon-wielding Saint Nick, who was also wearing a fake beard.

"A short time later, officers found the male sitting on a bench nearby and he was arrested without incident. Officers determined he had an outstanding warrant for uttering threats and is being held in custody to appear in court," a news release from the Victoria Police Department says.

Police also said the firearm was determined to be a replica.

No further details were provided but the VicPD is asking anyone with information or video to call (250) 995-7654.