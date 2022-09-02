Man wanted Canada-wide for breaching conditions related to kidnapping charge: Vancouver police

Vancouver police are looking for a man they say breached his release conditions related to a kidnapping charge.

Police said in a news release Friday 25-year-old Arjun Singh Purewall "poses a public safety risk." He and his co-accused Ashley Smith and Michael Husain pleaded guilty last fall to kidnapping a victim at gunpoint in Richmond, police said.

Purewal was scheduled for sentencing next month. Police didn't say what conditions he breached, but said they've released his picture with the hope the public will help locate him.

Police described Purewal as South Asian, about 5'9" and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Coquitlam RCMP issued its own notice about Purewal late last month, saying he was last seen in Port Coquitlam near Kebet Way and Coast Meridian Road. The public was advised not to approach Purewal, but call police right away if they spotted him.

"Purewal is considered to be dangerous," Vancouver police said in their news release. "Anyone who sees Purewal or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately."