Coquitlam RCMP seek man wanted for breaching release conditions

Coquitlam RCMP said they're working to locate 25-year-old Arjun Purewal, who is wanted for breaching his release order. (Coquitlam RCMP) Coquitlam RCMP said they're working to locate 25-year-old Arjun Purewal, who is wanted for breaching his release order. (Coquitlam RCMP)

Quebec election campaign begins as CAQ holds commanding lead in polls

Quebec's general election campaign has officially begun, and the leaders of the five major parties have about five weeks to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 3 vote. Outgoing Quebec Premier François Legault tried to remain humble on Sunday, as the polls indicated that it's his election to lose and his party is on its way to winning a bigger majority than it secured during the last general election in 2018.

